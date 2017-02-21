Local mine "win” for region

PEMBROKE Resources' announcement to encourage workers of Olive Downs mine to live in local towns is a win for the region, says Mayor Anne Baker.

The news comes after the Isaac Regional Council's influential support of the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill.

The council which includes towns close to the mine such as Middlemount, Moranbah and Dysart is set to see a significant boost if the project is approved.

Isaac Regional Mayor Anne Baker said the news is a "win for workers and their families.”

"Isaac Regional Council has consistently opposed 100% FIFO operations,” she said.

"When people are given genuine choice, enough will decide to live and work locally to ensure resource communities remain strong and sustainable.

"It's fantastic to see Pembroke Resources will encourage workers to live in local towns like Moranbah, Dysart, Nebo and Middlemount. This is what the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill is about.

"Workers should have choices, if people want to live in regional communities they should have the opportunity to apply for jobs at local resource projects.

"It's also encouraging to see the Queensland Government giving coordinated project status and helping new jobs be created.”