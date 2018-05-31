Local moving up the ranks

Glenda Bell's stable star Fastnet Flyer took out his second Mackay Amateur Cup over 1800m last Saturday with heavyweight Brisbane jockey Brad Pengelly.

GLENDA Bell's stable star Fastnet Flyer took out his second Mackay Amateur Cup over 1800m last Saturday with heavyweight Brisbane jockey Brad Pengelly.

Pengelly stood in at the last minute for the injured Ashley Butler who was involved in a nasty fall at Cluden Park last week.

The 2016 Amateur Cup and 2017 Mackay Cup winner was settled towards the the rear of the field from his wide barrier and found the fence on the turn out the straight on the first occasion.

Pengelly tracked race favourite Chivadahlli through the field as they worked towards the home turn.

Fastnet flyer shouldered through for a narrow inside run at the 200m mark and sprinted quickly to hold off Rockhampton galloper Chivadahlii on the line to score by a long neck in the rich $30,000 North Queensland classic and to bring up his fourth win from five starts on the Ooralea Park track.

Bell was stunned with the $16 odds on offer throughout betting on the cup.

Fastnet flyer will continue on his North Queensland carnival path towards another tilt at the rich $100,000 Mackay Cup on July 14.

Alpha Races

ALPHA Race Club president Kevin Wiltshire is hoping for another massive turnout for the club's 2018 Alpha Community Cup meeting at Fordham Park on June 30.

This has become a yearly reunion for locals and ex-locals and will coincide with a big weekend of activities, starting off with the big Alpha Cup Calcutta on Friday night at the Alpha Golf Club.

A show piece day of country racing and entertainment will be on offer on Saturday, which will also coincide with a highly competitive fashions of the field competition with over $10,000 worth of cash and prizes.

Over $77,500 worth of prize money will also be on offer for the six card meeting, making it one of the Central Highlands richest race days.

Punters will be well catered with a large strong ring of bookmakers and Sky Channel.

The feature event of the day, the $20,000 Alpha Cup Open Handicap over 1700 metres, will attract a high quality field of mile-stayers.

The other feature, the Belyando Bracelet worth $12,500 over 1000 metres, will be sure to attract a field of top tier sprinters.

The $15,000 QTIS maiden handicap over 1000 metres will also attract a quality field with the big $5000 QTIS bonus on offer be sure to make it out to the Alpha races.

The bar will be well stocked and a canteen also will be in operation with a live band after the races. A jumping castle and merry-go-round will be in operation into the early evening to keep the children entertained.

Gates open at 11am and buses will run before and after the races into the centre of town for a gold coin donation.