Local news you can use plus great rewards

There's been a news revolution in the last four years, with our regional digital audience doubling in that time to 1.6 million users per month.

With our audience's clear move into the online space, from today we are changing too to keep you better informed every day of the week.

Today we have launched a Premium online subscription model to the best local journalism, as well as state and national news.



What does this mean?

You will start to see articles on this website with a rainbow coloured Plus sign next to them.

This means the story is available to subscribers only.

Any story that doesn't have a Plus sign is able to be read for free.



Today we are asking for your support.

In doing so, it's important we highlight the benefits of having a digital subscription.



Because it gives you so much more than local news, our best stories.

A subscription also gives you access to the best stories from across the News network, including the Courier-Mail, The Daily Telegraph, The Herald-Sun in Melbourne, as well as major regional titles like the Gold Coast Bulletin, Cairns Posts, NT News, The Mercury in Hobart and so on.



In recent months, we have also introduced some new innovations - including live sports streaming of local junior sport - just this weekend we're streaming the Queensland school AFL finals.



Being a subscriber, you will be in the box seat of the best local action.



As a subscriber, we deliver the news to you with less advertisements so stories load faster, the pictures are bigger and the content is easier to find and read.



The +Rewards site is a special members-only club included with your subscription.



Members get access to free tickets, discounts and benefits worth hundreds of dollars a year.



Rewards include free eBooks curated by Harper Collins and Harlequin, 12-month digital magazine subscriptions to several titles, ticket giveaways to major sporting matches and discounted tickets.



And the rewards are updated each month.



And why not have a go at Super Coach? Spend some time with the family picking your team, and starting the battle for bragging rights in either the NRL or AFL season.



To find out more about becoming a subscriber for the introductory price of just $3 a week, and all the benefits, you can subscribe here or phone us on 1300 361 604



ACCESS TO NEWS FROM ACROSS AUSTRALIA

You will also have unlimited access to the best news, sport, entertainment, lifestyle and business stories from your state and the across the country.

A small number of readers have noticed over the last few months that some of our stories have been behind a paywall at our nearby sister daily papers while we've trialled the technology.

So if you are already a subscriber at one of those sites you will be to able to use your subscription to this site. You simply need to log in to this site using the same login and password and you're away.

A GROWING DIGITAL AUDIENCE



While regional print readership has remained steady over the last four years, digital audiences have grown significantly. Across our regional network, we now have more than 100,000 digital subscribers.

They've signed up because we have Australia's best value news digital subscriptions - and a stack of rewards.

The rewards on offer are through the +Rewards program available via either the Courier-Mail or the Daily Telegraph.

You can also access the hugely popular SuperCoach program.

KEEPING IT LOCAL FOR YOU

We've had boots on the ground for years, bringing you news and information. Who else does that in our town? We look forward to your support.



Finally, it should be noted the changes to our website, does not affect your print product, which will continue.

You can subscribe here or phone us on 1300 361 604