Local produce shines at Brisbane event

SILVER SERVICE: Guests at the fourth annual Central Highlands Farm to Fine Dining included Queensland Farmers' Federation Chair Stuart Armitage, Australian Agricultural Company's Anna Speer and CHDC Agribusiness Development Coordinator Liz Alexander. Peter Lewis

THE delectable flavours and exceptional quality of Central Highlands produce have been showcased at a special event in Brisbane.

The fourth annual Farm to Fine Dining Regional Produce Dinner was held last week (16 July) to promote regional produce and agribusiness to 66 influential guests.

Central Highlands Development Corporation (CHDC) General Manager Sandra Hobbs says the feedback was overwhelmingly positive.

"Delivering guests this tangible experience of the flavours, textures and aromas of the produce was an incredibly effective way of impressing upon them the diversity and strength of our region and its industries," Ms Hobbs says.

"It was also an opportunity to meet the producers, hear their stories and gain an appreciation for the passion, innovation and hard work they put into their product.

"Just like our previous dinners, guests were blown away by what our region is achieving and delivering in the agricultural space."

The evening also marked the launch of the growninthecentralhighlands.com.au platform, a new service which provides a central online register to assist the community find authentic, seasonally-available food and fibre products, and for farmers to showcase their quality produce.