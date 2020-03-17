Local sport shutting down amid virus threat

MULTI SPORT: The threat of the coronavirus pandemic is bringing local sport to a near standstill, with multiple associations suspending competitions.

Sunshine Coast rugby league players will be out of action until at least early May, while the Falcons will be sidelined until June, after Queensland Rugby League suspended community and statewide competitions on Monday night.

Sunshine Coast Football, which boasts more than 5600 players, on Tuesday announced it would delay their season for a month.

The board said: “that after careful consideration it is their decision to suspend the Sunshine Coast Football 2020 season until after Easter in the light of recent developments in Australia with regard to COVID-19.”

“All matches will cease effective immediately.”

At this stage they’re due to recommence on April 17.

“The decision to suspend the season has been made in the best interests of our affiliated clubs, volunteers, players, spectators, team officials and match officials given the current uncertainty.”

Almost 4000 Sunshine Coast AFL players will hang up the boots for some time after community football across the nation was on Tuesday postponed until May 31.

“We are determined to be part of the whole of community response to slow this COVID-19 virus down – and in doing so, help the broader community and our health systems to cope,” an AFL Queensland community football statement said.

The Sunshine Coast A-grade cricket grand final, scheduled for this weekend, was cancelled on Tuesday after Cricket Australia “strongly recommended” all amateur cricket stop immediately.

The Sunshine Coast basketball scene essentially came to a halt this week, with competition and training cancelled at hubs in Maroochydore, Caloundra and Noosa, along with Sippy Downs.

“The health and wellbeing of our members and basketball community is a priority,” a Sunshine Coast Basketball Association letter to members said.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Coast rugby union was on Monday postponed until the first week of May, after Rugby Australia and their state and member unions agreed to delay all community rugby, including games and training.

Sunshine Coast netball president Tanya Elms said on Monday they made the decision to “postpone numerous fixtures and activities in an effort to protect our netball community.”

“Our priority is the health and wellbeing of our community, players and staff as COVID-19 becomes an increasing public health concern.”

That included postponing club fixtures until May 2 and training at the Maroochydore courts until after Easter.

Rugby league gala days around the region had been suspended.

A crucial Queensland Rugby League meeting, scheduled for Tuesday night, was expected to determine the immediate future of junior and senior players on Sunshine Coast, including for the region’s top team, the Sunshine Coast Falcons.

And race meets at Corbould Park will go ahead but without crowds, after Racing Queensland on Monday advised of patron-free racing.

Owners, members and general admission customers will not be allowed entry.

The state surf lifesaving championships, due to be held on the Sunshine Coast this month, were cancelled on Friday.