Local teen boxers take on the national competition

ALL SET: Lachlan Hopes and Charlie Bell at Brisbane Airport about to head to Perth for the U19 Australian Boxing Titles. Contributed

Boxing: Two Moranbah boxers have made the big trip over to Perth for the Australian Titles Competition.

Lachlan Hopes, 15, and Charlie Bell, 17, both flew over to Perth with the Queensland team and trainer Chris Bell.

Lachlan's Dad, Joel Hopes, said his son had been training hard for a solid 10-12 weeks leading up to the competition.

"The boys' preparation for the tournament has been good and they are both excited to be representing Queensland,” Mr Hopes said.

Charlie will fight in the semi-final for the 52kg Youth division today, and if he is successful will be sent straight to the final.

Lachlan is set to fight in the Junior 70kg final tomorrow, March 24, against a New South Wales opponent.

Trainer Chris Bell was also selected as the Queensland coach to travel with the team to Perth.

Having two local boys competing in a national competition is a great achievement for the Moranbah club.

The community is proud to have both of the boys competing in such a high level event and is supporting them and wishing them well in Perth.

Lachlan was also supposed to be a baton barer for the Commonwealth Games Queens Baton Relay as it passed through Moranbah on Wednesday this week.

Unfortunately, with the competition starting on Wednesday, March 21, Lachlan had to make the tough call to miss the iconic relay for the chance to take out the Australian Titles for his division.

Joel Hopes said Lachlan was very disappointed that he wasn't able to participate in the historic relay as it passes through the Central Highlands.