Local top of the podium

Karting: A LOCAL victory was the highlight of the SP Tools Australian Kart Championship's, with 11-year-old Carter Mobbs walking away with the win in the Cadet 12 category.

The Denison State School student started on the front row of the 16 lap final but dropped some positions at the start in the 37 kart field.

The race wasn't decided until the final lap when a collision in front of Mobbs ultimately decided the race outcome.

He crossed the line second, however the driver in front of him was penalised for his role in the final lap incident, handing Mobbs the win and placing him in contention for the national Championship in Melbourne at the end of the month.

Mobbs said he was so happy when he crossed the finish line and was really proud of his efforts, being one of his best races yet.

"I was pretty close to it (final lap collision) but lucky I had enough time to avoid it,” he said.

Mobbs has been racing for five years, being introduced to the sport by his father, Tony Mobbs.

"We're in with a chance at becoming Australian Champion in a few weeks time,” Tony Mobbs said.

"It's my team, Shamick Racing's home circuit, so we have the setups we need to hopefully bring the title back to Emerald,” Tony Mobbs said.

Carter Mobbs won the Cadet 12 category at the Australian Kart Championship in Emerald last weekend. Contributed

Throughout the weekend, more than 2000 spectators turned out to the Kart Club, and more than 230 competitors from as far afield as New Zealand and Singapore converged on Emerald.

Karting Australia's Championship manager Lee Hanatschek said it was great to be back in Emerald for the second year.

"Once again, Emerald has opened its arms to the karting community and we couldn't have been happier with visiting here for the second year in succession,” he said.

"The track is one of the best in Australia and the Emerald Kart Club worked with us to deliver a better venue for our competitors and spectators and they were rewarded with more people being on hand for the event.”

Other winners at the event included current Australian Champions Joshua Fife - who won at Emerald last year in the elite KZ2 Gearbox class and Brendan Nelson who is well on his way to another Australian title in the TaG category.

Youngster Jay Hanson took his first win in the elite Junior KA2 category.