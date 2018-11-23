Local trainers set to wow crowd

KICKING UP DUST: Some fine racing is expected at Pepperina Park on Saturday.

PEPPERINA Park comes alive tomorrow in Clermont, with the Clermont Race Club hosting their big Lund Grain and Stockfeed Clermont Classic Spring Carnival race day.

Club secretary Wayne Sharik said the $48,500 in prize money, which is on offer, has ensured top quality racing.

The Clermont Race Club has added an extra $1000 in prize money for each race on the five-race card.

By all reports, Clermont Race Club President and track curator Bill Bell has the track picture perfect for a day of great country racing.

Central Highlands trainers are well represented at Pepperina Park and well placed to be in the winner's stall on Saturday.

Noel Coyne and Glenda Bell line up from Emerald with runners and the Vagg family, from Bluff, are also well represented with three runners.

Ross Vagg's best hope looks to be with last start Gladstone winner Clear the Debt in the Class B Handicap over 1200 metres.

A win would be a popular result with local punters as Clear the Debt is raced by local racing stalwarts Dave King and Tom Robertson.

The way the bonny mare won her maiden at Gladstone on Melbourne Cup Day, she looked to have plenty in hand running to line strongly last start and has solid each way claims.

Bevan Johnson's runner Playbook is also coming off a win at Gladstone last start and is likely to start close to favourite in the event.

In the rich $15,500 QTIS Benchmark 55 Handicap, Clermont jockey Emma Bell combines with her mother Jenny Bell with track specialist Enemy of Man, who races extremely well at Pepperina Park and looks well placed after running home strongly last start at Moranbah and drops back in grade.

Kevin Miller's runner Excelcat is a winner on the Pepperina Park track and should also feature strongly in the finish.

The feature event on the program, the $9000 Lund Grain and Stockfeed Clermont Classic over 1400 metres open handicap, has assembled a small but even field, with Glenda Bell having a strong grip on the feature event on the program with her veteran galloper Ossenhagen, who has been knocking on the door this preparation and Monolad, who has also been racing well this prep.

Bevan Johnson can never be discounted at Pepperina Park, he lines up with two runners in the feature race on the program with Rosie's Son and Exstratum both meeting the criteria of horses for courses as both are winners at Pepperina Park.

The club has plenty of action and entertainment planned with over $3500 worth of prizes on offer for Fashions of the Field with guest judges who will oversee the fashion stakes - Jacquettaa Arnold, from Longreach, and Mary Bulger, from Emerald, who will act as Arnold's deputy.

A big showing is expected in the hotly contested Fashions of Field stakes.

The Diamond Diesel and Huntly Droughtmasters Fashions on the Field marquee will be back this meeting bigger and better than ever before.

The club has the whole marquee devoted to patrons, so they can enjoy the Fashions on the Field action in the fashion marquee precinct.

There will be plenty to do for the children with a dedicated kids' corner operating throughout the day.

The club's reserved tables in the marquee have already sold out, indicating a massive crowd will be on hand for the last race meeting for 2018 in Clermont.

Save the date for big New Year's Eve twilight race meeting on December 31, the last meeting for 2018 in the Central Highlands at Pioneer Park, Emerald, where Leon Roberts and the team have promised a New Year's Eve spectacular of racing and partying to bring in the New Year in the Highlands.

