Locals bale-up generous donation for NSW farmers

PARTS of Australia sweltered through extreme heat during the past week, with at least 30 homes lost after bushfires ripped through New South Wales' central west.

Grazing land and livestock was also lost, devastating farmers in the region.

Manager of local company Sloans Livestock, Travis Scoular was quick to see how he could help out.

"I'm originally from that area,” he said.

"I used to drive trucks and transport grain and cattle so I know a lot of the farmers out there.”

After hearing the news that some farmers couldn't feed their livestock due to loss of land, Travis developed a plan to organise a delivery of hay donated from businesses in Central Queensland to take to farmers in need.

"They've got so much to worry about at the moment that this would take one less stress off their shoulders,” he said.

Sloans Livestock has donated the truck for the trip with Travis donating his time and some of the fuel to the cause.

Travis took to Facebook earlier this week to ask for donations of hay for the trip and locals jumped on board to help.

Tony O'Regan from Emerald Hay and Warwick and Glenys Ryan from Springsure donated 20 round bales each.

Jason Hartwell from Zero Harm Safety and Training donated 1000 litres of diesel for the trip.

"I'm overwhelmed by the generosity,” Travis said.

With a load of 40 bales of hay, Travis will join a number of other trucks from around Queensland and NSW delivering supplies to farmers in need.

The trucks will rendezvous at Dunedoo, west of the fire damaged area, at lunch time tomorrow.

Update:

More fuel was donated by David Morrison in Gulgong, NSW and from the Gulgong BP.