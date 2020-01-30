Locals in the ring for state award

BIG THRILL: Emma Bell with champion Melbourne jockey Craig Williams and Alex Hogarth last weekend in Melbourne.

LEADING Pioneer Park trainer Raymond Williams was again in the winner’s circle at last Wednesday’s Callaghan Park Tab meeting.

He caused a massive boilover in the $19,000 Open Handicap with his seven-year-old gelding, Shigeru Mahogany, ridden by Hannah English.

The Williams trained gelding paid $43.00 on the Queensland Tote.

Williams is nominated for next weekend’s Queensland Country Racing Awards for the Newcomer award.

As a young trainer Williams ticks plenty of boxes to take out the award next weekend.

Several Central Highlands candidates have been nominated for individual awards at next week’s Queensland country awards night, including tireless Emerald Jockey Club stalwart Donna Erickson for country racing volunteer of the year.

Alpha Race Club president Kev Wiltshire, from the Alpha Race Club, has also been nominated for the volunteer of the year award and has strong claims.

Ian Rohden from Springsure lines up for the country Queensland horse of the year award with his country cup’s king and Emerald 100 winner Hunter Island.

The Alpha Race Club and Twin Hills Race Club are also vying for country Queensland’s best non tab race day.

Pioneer Park race caller Scott Power and On the Bit creator Matty Peters will be vying for the country racing personality of the year award.

Scott Power has also been nominated for the country racing media award.

Boom Clermont apprentice Emma Bell has strong claims to take out the Queensland country apprentice jockey of the year award in an extremely hot field of contenders.

All awards have been judged by each racing jurisdiction’s country race committee.

Remember to be trackside prior to the country awards night on February 8 at Pioneer Park with special guests Peter Moody, Pam O’Neill, Andy Bichel and Josh Fleming.

The club will run two feature races, including the $10,000 1000 metre On the Bit weight for age sprint and the rich QTIS $15,000 class 1 1200 metre handicap, which is sure to draw a hot field.

All special guests will be in attendance Friday night for a calcutta at the Emerald Jockey Club on the On the Bit weight for age race.

The calcutta starts at 6.30pm sharp

Special surprise

EMMA Bell and her partner Alex Hogarth jetted off to Melbourne last weekend for a mixture of tennis at the Australian Open and spectating racing.

They put in a bid on a silent auction, managed by first light racing syndication, to raise money for the Victorian bushfires and were blown away when the phone rang to notify them to be at Moonee Valley on Friday.

They won a meet and greet with Australia’s best jockeys, including Craig Williams, rider of 2019 Melbourne Cup winner Vow and Declare and long time king of the saddle Damien Oliver in the Moonee Valley jockey room.

Bell said they were more than willing to give her pointers and answered any questions thrown at them giving her a once in a lifetime thrill.

Emma and Alex were invited back to Caulfield on Saturday and were given full access to all areas in the Caulfield track, including the mounting yard prior to each race to let Bell listen to the jockeys interacting with their trainer.

Bell thinks it was money very well spent and was a once in a lifetime opportunity.