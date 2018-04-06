Locals make top 10

PROUD FINALISTS: Barcaldine locals Suzanne Thompson and Robyn Adams make the top 10 in this year's Lightbulb Moments competition with their project Better Together.

PROUD FINALISTS: Barcaldine locals Suzanne Thompson and Robyn Adams make the top 10 in this year's Lightbulb Moments competition with their project Better Together. Contributed

THE top 10 finalists of this year's Lightbulb Moments competition have been announced and two women from Barcaldine have made the cut.

The Regional Australia Institute's Lightbulb Moments aims to help establish regional projects.

Robyn Adams and Suzanne Thompson made the top 10, out of 160 entries across the country, with their project Better Together.

Better Together is described as "incorporating strategic fencing and tracks built on the property to preserve rock art and heritage artefacts, while creating opportunities in employment, tourism, agriculture, research and education”.

Ms Adams said the project aims to have indigenous cultural practice work alongside livestock production on privately held grazing properties in central west Queensland.

"It is about those two working together to create other enterprises based on the country that show there is a lot more to the country than just grazing,” she said.

Ms Thompson said the project created awareness that there were more opportunities than people thought.

"Considering part of this area is what is known as the Aboriginal grain belt, it allows us to look at new industries and opportunities alongside the production of meat,” she said.

If successful, Ms Thompson said it would allow the two to spread their story with Australia about how indigenous and non- indigenous people could share the country.

The winner of Regional Australia Institute's Lightbulb Moments will be announced in May.