Locals meet footy legend

RUGBY League legend Cameron Smith paid a visit to the community in Moranbah on Wednesday this week to encourage and inspire people in all aspects of life.

The community event at the Miners Rugby League Club was attended by more than 100 people, including mining workers, families and students from the local schools.

The Inspiring Great New Career Heights event series, run by Stellar Recruitment, gave primary school students, young adults and junior rugby league players the opportunity to learn from Mr Smith as he gave an insight into his life as a high performance sports athlete and what it takes to continuously improve across all aspects of life, no matter the goal.

"I think it's very important to be involved in community-based events,” he said.

"Particularly to see the young children and the aspiring leaders of the community, its been great to speak to those guys and really just talk to them about some of my stories and some of my experiences throughout my career - where I've come from as a young man, a similar age to them, where I am now and how I've evolved my life and my career to this point.”

Students were given the opportunity to ask questions and one asked what advice Mr Smith would give to his 17-year-old self.

"Make sure you get yourself out of your comfort zone,” he said.

"I think I was quite guilty of that as a young person, I just did what I had to do.

"It took me a while to understand that if you want to be a successful person or be the very best you can be and get the most out of yourself, you have to get yourself out of your comfort zone at all times to try and be the very best.

"Each day I go to training, each day that I'm on the playing field I just try and be the very best I can be, I try and improve my game every time.

"There are always areas that you can improve on.''