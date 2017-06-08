Locals rally for important cause

DRESSED in tartan four Emerald locals will be a sight to behold as they raise "dust and dollars” for the Endeavour Foundation.

Tomorrow, mates Jukka Heiskari, Brett Andersen, Murray Wake and Greg Conroy will pile into their Scottish themed four-wheeled-drive on an eight day adventure from Yeppoon to Hervey Bay as part of the 2017 Great Endeavour Rally.

The aptly named team, Central Highlanders, started preparations for the rally last year and have already raised $3,600.

Mr Heiskari said the idea came about as a way to keep in contact with mates.

"We had a look around to see what was out there the first option was to do a bike ride up to the golf but two us don't ride motorbikes, so we said no to that idea. And then we had a look at doing something for the charities.” he said.

"We decided to do the rally because it is nice and local, and the Endeavour Foundation is a Queensland based charity.

"It's about having a bit of a laugh at ourselves with the money going to an excellent cause.”

Mr Andersen said with friends using the charity, the team knew the cause was an incredibly worthy one.

"I think everyone knows someone or has a family member who is disabled whether it's physical or mentally,” he said.

"We would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported us and donated already.”

To donate or track the car on its adventure visit greatendeavour.com.au.