Locals shiver through cold start to winter

Start of winter - Jaclyn Kiorgaard amongst the "snowflakes". Alistair Brightman

QUEENSLAND and northern NSW residents are shivering through one of the coldest starts to winter in more than a decade.

But the outlook for the rest of winter is not as chilly, with conditions expected to be warmer than average this year.

In NSW, Higgins Storm Chasing reported Glen Innes dropped to a frozen -6.7C, while Armidale was -2.3c.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the temperature in Lismore dropped to just 3.2C at 1.30am.

But the apparent temperature - what it felt like - was just -0.6C.

Across Queensland some of the other reported lows included Oakey -2.8C, Warwick -2.2C, Stanthorpe -1.9C, Canungra on the Gold Coast was said to be -1.6C, Inverell -1.4C, Dalby -1.3C, Wellcamp 0.0C, Ipswich 0.5C, Greenbank 1.0C.

According to the official BOM site, Applethorpe was at frosty -1.8 at 6.30am, Dalby -1.1, Oakey had an apparent temperature of -5.5 while Warwick was still -2 at 6.30am.

Moranbah Airport was 2.6, Charleville was -0.3 and Roma -1.8

On the Sunshine Coast, Nambour was sitting at 11.1 degrees at 6.30am, the Sunshine Coast Airport at Mudjimba was even cooler at 10.5 while Tewantin, near Noosa was 8.9 degrees.

At Toowoomba, Wellcamp airport was sitting at -2.2 while Gympie was 5 degrees at 6.30am. Hervey Bay was only slightly warmer at 6.1 degrees.

Senior forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Sam Campbell said there was no rain forecast for the southeast for several days.

"A lot of fine, dry and mostly sunny days until we start to see a bit of showery activity coming back on Wednesday," he said.

There is a chance of frost in Ipswich and the western parts of Brisbane today.

The national winter outlook was released by the weather bureau yesterday, predicting a mild winter with warmer than average temperatures for Brisbane.

BRISBANE WEATHER FORECAST

FRIDAY: 9-22C, sunny.

SATURDAY: 9-23C, sunny.

SUNDAY: 11-24C, mostly sunny.

MONDAY: 11-23C, mostly sunny

TUESDAY: 12-23C, partly cloudy.

SUNSHINE COAST FORECAST

SATURDAY: Min 10 Max 23 Sunny.Chance of any rain: 0%

SUNDAY: 9-22. Mostly sunny.

MONDAY: 12-23

TUESDAY: 12-22. Possible shower

WEDNESDAY: 13-21

THURSDAY: 14-22, shower or two

IPSWICH FORECAST

SATURDAY: 4-23 Light morning frost. Sunny. Chance of any rain: 0%

SUNDAY: 6-25. Mostly sunny.