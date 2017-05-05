22°
News

Locals to shine light on DV this month

Jessica Dorey
| 5th May 2017 8:48 AM
DV MONTH: Blackwater officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith with Constable Andre Garbellotto and Constable Sean Mildred.
DV MONTH: Blackwater officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith with Constable Andre Garbellotto and Constable Sean Mildred. Jessica Dorey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

LOCAL organisations are joining forces to raise awareness for domestic violence this month.

On average at least one woman a week is killed by a partner or former partner in Australia.

This horrific statistic highlights the ongoing struggle women, men and children face nation-wide.

But it's also a major issue in Central Queensland.

Over the past five years there has been a 95% increase of reported domestic violence in the Capricornia region.

Another shocking statistic, however the increase is attributed to more people willing to report incidents.

This month events will be hosted throughout Blackwater and Emerald to shine a light on DV.

Emerald police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Peter McFarlane said in previous years the campaign had led to "a significant spike in reporting after May”.

"While we continue to raise awareness in May and at other times throughout the year it won't be uncommon for the amount of calls about domestic violence to rise following the campaign,” he said.

"The more people we get involved with awareness events the easier it will be for people to get help.”

It is hoped through events such as a domestic violence breakfast with guest speaker Simone O'Brien, more people will be willing to not only speak out about domestic violence, but also be assured local organisations in the region could support them.

Blackwater police officer-in-charge Sergeant Rob Smith said people should not be afraid to approach police if they suspected, or were suffering from domestic violence.

"The Australian Bureau of Statistics Personal Survey of 2012 suggests that 80% of females and 95% of males don't tell anyone when domestic and family violence occurs, let alone report the incident to police,” he said.

"The community are our eyes and ears and that is why we appeal to you to report suspected cases of domestic and family violence to police.

"Police are equipped with powers and responsibilities to investigate reports of Domestic and Family Violence to provide protection and support to victims and also to prosecute offenders.”

Blackwater and Emerald Centacare will be working with QPS and CHRC to hold the events.

Blackwater and Emerald Centacare Health and Wellbeing Services Manager Shari Jackson said the campaign allowed locals to find ways they could support people going through domestic violence, and demonstrate what services were available to locals.

"It is a significant issue in our community,” she said.

"But it is also a hidden issue.

"If the issue is hidden, there can be a lack of awareness of support opportunities available.”

Ms Jackson said Centacare encouraged anyone in the community to attend the events.

For more information about events in Blackwater and Emerald phone 1300523985 or visit the council website.

Domestic violence in CQ

Emerald May 2016-2017

-DV applications: 98

-Breaches of orders: 113

Blackwater July 2016- May 2017

-DV applications: 45

-Breaches of orders: 48

Who to call

-In an emergency: 000

-DVConnect Womensline: 1800811811

-DVConnect Mensline: 1800600636

-Kids Helpline: 1800551800

-Lifeline: 131114

-Centacare: 1300523985

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Roadworks scheduled for John Gay Bridge

Roadworks scheduled for John Gay Bridge

Motorists urged to remain vigilant during roadworks.

Gemfields Gun Club hosts QLD Titles

IN THE SIGHTS: Emma McCulloch at the QLD State Titles hosted by The Gemfields Gun Club.

Qualified shooters from all over Australia flock to The Gemfields.

Family morning out for cause

TICKLED PINK: Ivy, Frankie and Archie Clarke with Lola Wills.

Markets raising money for locals with cancer.

Revving up revenue for emergency services

CAR SHOW: Two of the entrants with their cars, John Whitbourne and Bob Briggs

Car show raising money for emergency services

Local Partners

Roadworks scheduled for John Gay Bridge

Motorists urged to remain vigilant during roadworks.

Friend shares heartbreak over young CQ men's double suicide

Dingo's Dan Capewell.

Best friends take lives just 36 days apart

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Horrible movies that made more than a billion dollars

JUST because a movie went on to make plenty of money doesn’t mean it was any good.

Marco Pierre White Jr apologises to Matt Preston

Marco Pierre White and Matt Preston on MasterChef.

Marco Pierre White Junior has publicly apologised for his outburst

"We're not rich" Lara Worthington claims on radio

Lara Worthington and son Racer arrive at Sydney airport last week.

Model Lara Worthington claimed she's not rich on radio this morning

HUGHES HIJACKS Q&A: ‘He looked like a 13-year-old girl’

David Hughes, screenshot Q&A

Hughes asks Shorten what the heck he was thinking

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

Look alive, Kaitlyn.Source:Channel 7

Woman traumatised by partner's perfect date on Seven Year Switch

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

Dual Living Opportunity across from the Beach!

19 Kennedy Street, Zilzie 4710

House 5 3 2 Offers Over...

Enjoy living by the beach in this very spacious Zilzie home offering dual living opportunity! Two separate fully functional living areas split over two levels with...

Solid Investment Opportunity!!

Units 1 and 2/3 Lambourne Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $379,000

Very well presented this lowset brick duplex is a great investment opportunity. Currently returning $400.00 per week with good long term tenants now is your...

Unsurpassed Elegance

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $759000

Exceptionally private, in one of Frenchville's most sought after locations, this warm welcoming home exudes elegance and quality. Uniquely designed to suit all of...

Low Maintenance 3 Bedroom Home in Quiet Cul-De-Sac

261 Roselt Street, Koongal 4701

House 3 1 1 $235,000

The low maintenance family home with hardiplank exterior is located in a cul-de-sac with only 2 other homes. Features include: -Tiled front patio and shaded rear...

Showroom Condition Renovated Highset Home

184 German Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 2 2 $339,000

Be quick to catch a glimpse of this impressive property boasting an ultra-modern internal makeover! New kitchen, new upstairs bathroom, new downstairs bathroom...

MASSIVE 2 STOREY HOME. POOL. CARAVAN ANNEX. ITS GOT THE LOT.

7 Skyring Street, Wandal 4700

House 4 2 4 $395,000

LIVE IN ONE OF Rockhampton Most Prestigious Locations, Close to Hospitals, Schools and all amenities. This MASSIVE 2 Story Brick and Tiled Family Home is waiting...

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $399,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $399,000 NEW...

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING AREAS, 2 BATHROOMS $359,000.

6 Burke & Wills Drive, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 1 $359,000

Built on an elevated position with beautiful breezes, lovely views of the mountains and the countryside. This majestic brick and tiled 4 Bedroom home sits on a...

YOU CANT BUILD FOR THIS PRICE. $360,000

13 Varsity Crescent, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $360,000

Perfect for the Busy Professionals, Buyers Downsizing, Retirees, Romantic young couples that are buying their first home. Minimal maintenance, stunning designer...

3 BEDS, 2 BATHS, 2 MASSIVE DECKS. FOREVER VIEWS. $289000

2/34 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Apartment 3 2 1 $289,000

THE VIEWS from both decks overlooking Rockhampton certainly have the WOW!!! WOW!!! Factor. This 3 Bedroom Townhouse in one of the most prestigious streets in...

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!