Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Senior Constable Steve Smith said a blue 2008 model Toyota Yaris, with registration number 467 MYP, was stolen from a home on Jellicoe Street, Clermont.
Senior Constable Steve Smith said a blue 2008 model Toyota Yaris, with registration number 467 MYP, was stolen from a home on Jellicoe Street, Clermont.
Crime

Lock-up lesson for Clermont after car stolen from home

Zizi Averill
28th Feb 2020 2:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RURAL community was reminded it is not immune to the scourge of car theft after a Clermont home was targeted overnight.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said a blue 2008 model Toyota Yaris, with registration number 467 MYP, was stolen from a home on Jellicoe Street, Clermont.

Snr Cnst Smith said the theft occurred between 6.45pm Thursday and 4.20am Friday.

The thieves found the car unlocked, with the keys inside, Snr Cnst Smith said.

He encouraged all residents to secure their vehicles and store car keys in secure, out of sight locations.

“Regardless of whether you live in a location which is urban or rural, thieves thrive on opportunities,” Snr Cnst Smith said.

“Unlocked vehicles with keys present are an opportunity that a thief will never walk away from.”

Anyone who has seen the stolen car or who may have information linked to the matter is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000413998

clermont clermont crime crime stoppers mackay car theft mackay crime mackay police policelink senior constable steve smith
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Successful charity day saves young pups

        premium_icon Successful charity day saves young pups

        News Local mine donates $20,000 to four Central Highlands organisations.

        Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        premium_icon Elton John's special gift to the 'Tiny Dancer' baby

        News The Tiny Dancer baby, who was moved by Elton John's music

        Business’s $4.5k donation to bushfire victims

        premium_icon Business’s $4.5k donation to bushfire victims

        News ‘It is a team effort and we couldn’t have done it without the community’

        Inside the seedy underbelly of our toxic meth houses

        premium_icon Inside the seedy underbelly of our toxic meth houses

        Crime CQ cleaner speaks out about the ‘grubby’ scenes