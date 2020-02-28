Lock-up lesson for Clermont after car stolen from home

Senior Constable Steve Smith said a blue 2008 model Toyota Yaris, with registration number 467 MYP, was stolen from a home on Jellicoe Street, Clermont.

A RURAL community was reminded it is not immune to the scourge of car theft after a Clermont home was targeted overnight.

Snr Cnst Smith said the theft occurred between 6.45pm Thursday and 4.20am Friday.

The thieves found the car unlocked, with the keys inside, Snr Cnst Smith said.

He encouraged all residents to secure their vehicles and store car keys in secure, out of sight locations.

“Regardless of whether you live in a location which is urban or rural, thieves thrive on opportunities,” Snr Cnst Smith said.

“Unlocked vehicles with keys present are an opportunity that a thief will never walk away from.”

Anyone who has seen the stolen car or who may have information linked to the matter is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, phoning 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2000413998