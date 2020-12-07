The most-prized signature in the NRL is off the market after Sydney Roosters superstar James Tedesco finally inked a new deal.

The Blues and Kangaroos fullback has committed his future to the tricolours after signing a new three-year deal that will keep him at the club until the end of 2024.

The Daily Telegraph's Phil Rothfield reported earlier this year that Tedesco was set to join the likes of Manly's Kangaroos half Daly Cherry-Evans and Gold Coast Titans recruit David Fifita as one of the highest paid players in the NRL.

"The Sydney Roosters is the best club in the world. We have the best teammates, best staff and best people," Tedesco said.

Roosters James Tedesco during the Penrith v Roosters NRL Qualifying Final at Panthers Stadium, Penrith. Picture: Brett Costello

"We've had a lot of success over the last few years and I've played some of my best footy. I can't wait to make more memories."

Roosters coach Trent Robinson

"James is an integral member of our team, not just for the important role he plays on the field, but also for the important voice he is off the field as a senior member of our squad," said Robinson.

"We all love 'Teddy. He's a good person and it's great news that he will continue to play his role here at the Roosters in the coming years."

The Roosters earlier in the year locked up five-eighth Luke Keary, also on a new three-year deal.

Originally published as Locked in: Tedesco confirms NRL future