Young biker’s death will ‘haunt a lot of people’

Waterford West motorcyclist Zac Jones, 25, was killed in a traffic crash at Slacks Creek yesterday. Picture: Facebook

THE young motorcyclist killed in a traffic crash at Slacks Creek yesterday has been remembered as an "amazing young man".

Zachary Jones, 25, of Waterford West, was pronounced dead at the scene of the tragic crash which happened at Kingston Rd about 1pm yesterday.

A total of 11 people were involved in the incident.

One other person was taken by ambulance to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with spinal precautions.

Friends and family took to social media to mourn the former Marsden State High School student who had previously worked as a glazier.

They remembered him as a larrikin who dedicated much of his time to supporting friends and family members.

"Facebook blowing up with the loss of truly amazing young man... you touched more hearts then (sic) you know. Your tragedy is going to haunt a lot of people. Rest easy young man," said Will Benussi.

"Just goes to show, doesn't matter how good of a rider you are, always vulnerable on two wheels. RIP Zac, ride forever up there," said Joel Gordon.

"RIP brother, feels like it was just the other day we where in the playground in primary school.........world won't be as good a place with you gone," said Brenden Ross.

According to Queensland Police, the Mr Jones' motorbike and a car were merging at the intersection of Kingston Rd and Wembley Rd when the incident occurred.

Kingston Rd was closed in both directions with traffic diversions put in place and reopened just before 5pm.

Police said they were appealing for anyone who may have been travelling in the area at the time of the crash or who has dash cam vision to come forward.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

