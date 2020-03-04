Logan man becomes Qld's 11th case of coronavirus

A 26-YEAR-OLD man from Logan is Queensland's 11th case of the new coronavirus.

The man, who recently returned from Iran, is in isolation in the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Details of when he flew back to Queensland from Iran, and who he may have been in contact since then, are still being worked out.

Queensland now has 11 confirmed cases of Coronavirus with a 26-year-old man from Logan diagnosed today. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Meanwhile, tests for COVID-19 are still pending for the housemate of a Chinese university student in the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital with the novel coronavirus.

The 20-year-old student went to the Mater Hospital's emergency department on Monday, where he was confirmed to have COVID-19 and transported by ambulance to RBWH, which has a highly respected infectious disease ward with negative pressure rooms.

He flew into Brisbane on February 23 after spending 14 days in Dubai and fell ill two days later.

Six days after developing symptoms he sought medical assistance at the Mater.

He shared a residence in the western Brisbane suburb of Toowong with a flatmate, who has been well but is also in isolation in the RBWH as a precaution.

Queensland's 11 coronavirus cases include three passengers off the Diamond Princess cruise ship who were evacuated to Darwin and tested positive there before being flown back to Brisbane.

Three of Queensland's COVID-19 cases remain in hospital, including a 63-year-old woman who arrived back from Iran last week.

She is in the Gold Coast University Hospital.