Lovers tried to carjack policeman, court told

‘This whole thing is f****** weird’: Young pair who allegedly attempted to carjack cop identified.

A YOUNG couple remain behind bars after allegedly attempting to carjack a plainclothes police officer on Wednesday while he was on patrol.

Woodridge man Deeshon Pahulu, 20, was yesterday refused bail on the single charge of attempted robbery in company, while co-accused Janet Kacho, 21, also from Woodridge, did not make a bail application. She is also facing two charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle from unrelated incidents.

The court heard the alleged incident occurred two days ago on Wednesday. The pair allegedly attempted to carjack plainclothes police officer Snr Const Mark George, an officer in the Brisbane region, while he was on patrol on North Rd, Woodridge. They were arrested.

In denying bail, Magistrate Clare Kelly noted the strength of the prosecution case, commenting it was "quite strong", and that he is accused of "aggressive, intimidating conduct".

Pahulu seemed shocked at the outcome.

"Miss - why am I not getting bail. I didn't do anything," he protested through the dock's glass.

"This whole thing is f****** weird," he shouted as he was escorted away.

The court heard Pahulu had a number of pending charges, some of which he was on bail for, and many of which were likely to be headed to the Mental Health Court.

Pahulu's single charge will be mentioned again on August 6.

Kacho's charges will be mentioned again on August 26.

Originally published as Logan pair tried to carjack policeman: court