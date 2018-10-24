Menu
Login
A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday.
A logging truck rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday. Michael Welburn
Breaking

Logging truck roll-over blocks lane of busy CQ highway

Shayla Bulloch
by
24th Oct 2018 11:42 AM

A TRUCK carrying logs has rolled and blocked one lane of a busy Central Queensland highway this morning.

Queensland Police Service were alerted to the semi-trailer roll-over on the Capricorn Hwy, around 10km east of Dingo, at 11am.

The driver of the truck is reportedly out of the vehicle and emergency crews are on scene.

 

A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning.
A truck carrying logs rolled on the Capricorn Highway on Wednesday morning. Michael Welburn

A QPS spokeswoman said the east bound lane of the Capricorn Hwy was blocked and police were on scene conducting traffic controls.

capricorn hwy editors picks qps tmbbreakingnews truck rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Click and collect now available

    Click and collect now available

    News Groceries can be purchased online by Moranbah residents with the launch of Coles Click&Collect.

    Head for the water

    Head for the water

    News Explore the local dams and weirs around the region

    Take to the sky for a joy flight

    Take to the sky for a joy flight

    Community National FunFlight Day raises funds for children

    Intense day at the races

    Intense day at the races

    News More than 3000 guests for the Emerald 100

    Local Partners