Tracy Grimshaw is up for the Gold Logie this year.
TV

Why Tracy Grimshaw’s boycotted red carpets for 10 years

28th Jun 2018 9:00 AM

TRACY Grimshaw has revealed why she has refused to walk the red carpet at the Logies for almost a decade.

The A Current Affair host, who is nominated for the Gold Logie at this Sunday's awards, opened up to Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM about her red carpet boycott.

"For 10 years I have snuck into the Palladium Room at the Crown in Melbourne through the kitchen so I can avoid the red carpet," she told the radio duo.

Grimshaw said she's not a fan of the attention on the red carpet before explaining there was one incident in particular that turned her off.

"There is a reason I boycotted the Logies red carpet 10 years ago," she said.

"The last time I did the red carpet, this lovely stylist in Melbourne … made me a dress that I loved. I can't wear high heels and I struggle with all that stuff because I have a dodgy ankle. She finally made me a dress that I could wear comfy heels with and it was all fine."

But the dress wasn't deemed a hit on the red carpet.

"The snappers on the red carpet posed me in such a way that I didn't look so good," Grimshaw said.

 

Tracy Grimshaw was last seen on the Logies red carpet in 2009.
"I was nominated as the worst dressed at the Logies that year and I felt really sorry for her [the stylist] because she's made me this dress and I liked it. I felt so bad for her.

"I'm not a fashionista, I don't put myself out there as a fashionista, I don't pretend to be the best dressed anywhere and I just decided if this what the red carpet is I'm not doing it anymore."

The ACA host, who is the favourite for the Gold Logie, told the radio duo that she will break her boycott and walk the red carpet at this Sunday's awards.

 

The 2018 TV Week Logie Awards will air live on Channel 9 from 7pm on Sunday, July 1

