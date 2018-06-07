Pop star escapes London hotel blaze

POP star Robbie Williams was among the hundreds of guests evacuated from a luxury London hotel after a blaze ripped through the building.

A fellow guest filmed the star as he evacuated down the hotel's fire steps.

It comes as more than 100 firefighters battled the fire at a luxury five-star hotel just metres from Harrods in central London.

Twenty fire engines were sent to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in the exclusive Knightsbridge neighbourhood, The Sun reports.

Robbie Williams is among the guests evacuated from the hotel. Picture: Instagram

Pictures and videos posted on Twitter show large plumes of thick black smoke billowing from the posh hotel near Hyde Park.

London Fire Brigade said crews raced to the scene at 3.55pm (12.55am AEST) after dozens of calls from concerned members of the public.

Dozens of guests have been evacuated from the historic hotel while crews tackle the huge roof fire.

The Sloane Street entrance to Knightsbridge has been closed and customers are being advised to use the Harrods entrance.

LFB said in a statement: "We've now got 20 fire engines and around 120 firefighters and officers tackling a fire on the roof of a hotel in Knightsbridge.

Robbie Williams gives the thumbs up after evacuating. Picture: Instagram

"The cause of the fire is not known at this stage."

The Mandarin Oriental is a luxury five-star hotel in London's Hyde Park that recently underwent a multi-million pound refurbishment.

The hotel boasts a stunning spa and world-famous restaurants including Michelin star signature restaurant Foliage.

A hotel spokesman said: "We are aware that there is a fire at Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London, and that the fire brigade is at the hotel.

"As the situation is still unfolding, we have no further details to share at this time, but will provide an update soon."

It was struck by a major fire in 1899 that damaged the top three floors and destroyed part of the roof and reopened again in 1902 as the Hyde Park Hotel.

Its name was changed when it was bought over by the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in 1996 and has been host to a number of Royal events.

The Mandarin Oriental has 173 rooms and 25 suites - with over half overlooking Hyde Park.

The latest refurbishment cost an estimated £185 million.

Onlookers watch on as plumes of smoke billow into the sky. Picture: Twitter

The largest suite in the hotel is the three-bedroom, 397 sq metre Mandarin Oriental Penthouse complete with private terraces, which was due to open in July.

The highest room rate on the hotel's website is £4,370 but these are believed to be much higher for the penthouses, which open next month.

The Mandarin Oriental is located in the heart of Knightsbridge just metres from plush department store Harrods.

It is also flanked by other luxury shops - including the Rolex store and is opposite Harvey Nichols - while pricier rooms get a view of Hyde Park.

Transport for London has warned roads are closed in the area as firefighters tackle the blaze.

They tweeted: "A4 Knightsbridge btwn A3216 Sloane Street (Scotch Corner) + A302 Grosvenor Place (Hyde Park Corner) - Road closed, both ways, while the emergency services respond to a building fire."

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.