Long border queues as cops turn cars away

Cars have lined up on the Queensland border at Coolangatta after new restrictions came into effect. Picture: 9 News/Jess Millward

LONG queues of traffic have formed on the southern Gold Coast after tough new border closures came into force overnight.

Vehicles are banked back about two kilometres across the border after police established a checkpoint on Griffith St between Coolangatta and Tweed Heads.

More than a dozen Coolangatta backstreets leading into Tweed Heads have been completely closed.

All vehicles with NSW plates are being stopped at the Griffith St checkpoint.

The 'hard' border closure came into force at midnight as Queensland moved to stop any would-be NSW tourists from entering the state in the lead-up to Easter.

Before the tougher restrictions, NSW visitors could come into Queensland provided they self-isolated for 14 days, but they are now banned.

Only NSW residents with essential treasons for coming into Queensland - such as for work or medical appointments - are allowed to cross the border, with others being turned back.

Queenslanders with border passes are able to cross-cross the border.

But pedestrians appear to also be free to cross the border from Tweed Heads into Coolangatta, with police focusing on vehicle movements.

Police have set up checkpoints at Griffith Street and Stuart Street, the

Gold Coast Highway and Coolangatta Road in Coolangatta for further border control.

Chief Superintendent Mark Wheeler said unless travellers were Queensland residents or had an exemption, they would be refused entry.

"These strict measures are about safeguarding Queensland and minimising the spread of the virus," he said.

Going to check the surf or buy the newspaper are no longer means to enter Queensland from Tweed, with bus passengers also requiring an entry pass.

"Community members should avoid all non-essential cross border travel," Supt Wheeler said.

For those requiring entry into Queensland, border passes are to be completed online and printed prior to travel.

Police have advised Queensland residents, pass holders and heavy vehicles they should travel via the M1 for the fastest process.

All other vehicles are being diverted to the Gold Coast Highway for police check point processing.

Closures with water barriers

Boundary Street and Clarke Street, Coolangatta

Dixon Street and Bay Street, Coolangatta

Dixon Street and Florence Street, Coolangatta

Leward Street and Tooloon Street, Coolangatta

Kent Street near Murraba Crescent, Coolangatta

Miles Street, Coolangatta

Tomewin Mountain Road Currumbin Valley and Coolangatta

Nerang Murwillumbah Road, Natural Bridge and Coolangatta

Police check points

Griffith Street and Stuart Street, Coolangatta

Gold Coast Highway and Coolangatta Road

Northbound - south of Stewarts Road and north of Queensland/New South Wales border