Long community roar from Emerald lioness

LIONESS: Melita Corbin was recognised for 10 years of Emerald Lions Club membership.

COMING from a community-service oriented family, Melita Corbin decided to attend a Lions Club meeting when she moved to Emerald 10 years ago for work.

She knew nobody in town.

A decade later, just last week, Ms Corbin would be presented with her 10 year badge as president of the Emerald club.

As she described it, she simply belonged.

“I went to the first meeting, and that’s all she wrote,” Ms Corbin said.

“I was accepted like family. The Lions have been there for me for 10 years now.”

Ms Corbin worked as a director for the Lions board and rose through several vice presidency roles before landing the top job.

But one particularly humble moment stuck out, early in her career.

“I was lucky that when I became a Lion, my father was there to pin my membership badge on me,” she said.

“That was very special.”

Having grown up in a family involved with the Lions elsewhere, Ms Corbin carries with her a passion for giving back to her town, which she said was the best aspect of membership.

“We do community events, monthly markets and, since the drought, we’ve been assisting farmers in our area.”

“As a club, we do anything.”

She said it was also an excellent opportunity to meet new people.

“You get to know different types of people who you wouldn’t meet otherwise.”

Now, she said, the challenge was for the club to encourage new members to sign up.

“It’s about getting our name out there and increasing our online presence so we can better communicate about our work.

“Come and help out — it’s a great club and a great way to get out in the community.

“They’re not just friends; I consider them family as well.”

The Lions Club meets at 6.30pm on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month at the Emerald Showgrounds.

It hosts markets at Rotary Park on Hospital Roadon the first Sunday every month, from 8am to noon.

New members are welcome at the meetings, or can get in touch with Ms Corbin on 0448 874 053.