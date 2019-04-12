Menu
Login
Traffic. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
Traffic. PICTURE: ANNA ROGERS
News

Motorway closed, people trapped after crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Apr 2019 3:21 PM

SIX people are being assessed by emergency services following a crash on the Logan Motorway this afternoon.

Paramedics were called to the Carole Park on the Logan Motorway westbound after the Centenary Highway off ramp at about 2:20pm following reports of a truck and vehicle crash.

Early reports suggest the crash involves six people - two of which are encapsulated.

About five Queensland Ambulance Service units are on scene with more en route.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area, with westbound traffic already streteching back to Larapinta.

A QAS spokesman said there are now ten units on scene - including Critical Care paramedics and the High Acuity Response Unit.

Two people encapsulated in the vehicle have multiple injuries - everyone else involved are conscious and breathing.

Reports suggest two occupants of the truck are uninjured.

brisbane crash logan motorway traffic delays

Top Stories

    Races coincide with festival

    Races coincide with festival

    News Easter means a huge weekend for racing in Emerald.

    • 12th Apr 2019 2:45 PM
    Denied twice by NDIA

    Denied twice by NDIA

    News Told he has to be 'in a wheelchair'.

    • 12th Apr 2019 2:41 PM
    Kick starting her career path

    Kick starting her career path

    News Student joins SUN course.

    • 12th Apr 2019 2:38 PM
    Rotary gets green light

    Rotary gets green light

    News All-abilities playground on its way.

    • 12th Apr 2019 2:36 PM