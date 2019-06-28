Long list of charges

ON MONDAY, June 24, officers from the Blackwater Criminal Investigation Branch, with the assistance of uniformed officers, arrested a 17-year-old male youth in relation to a number of property offences that are alleged to have occurred in Blackwater recently.

Police have been conducting investigations after a number of unlawful entries of vehicles and stealing offences occurred within Blackwater between May 27 and June 24.

As a result of the investigations and information from the community, the

youth was charged with the following offences:

Stealing of a bicycle on Wilga St, Blackwater between May 27-29.

Enter and commit (vehicle) on Yeates Ave, Blackwater on June 14.

Enter and commit (vehicle) alternatively receiving tainted property on Quandong St, Blackwater on June 23.

Trespassing at an educational facility on Elm St, Blackwater on June 24.

Enter and commit (vehicle) on Elm St, Blackwater on June 24.

Enter and commit (vehicle) on Yeates Ave, Blackwater on

June 24.

Attempted enter and commit (vehicle) on Yeates Ave, Backwater on June 24.

Police will allege the youth attempted to enter a number of other vehicles which were locked and secured and he subsequently failed to gain entry.

The youth will appear in court at a later date.