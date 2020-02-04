Long time CEO moves into retirement

ISAAC Regional Council had a very important motion to consider and adopt at last week’s council meeting, the 12-month strategy to plan for CEO Gary Stevenson’s successor as he moves into semi-retirement in 2021.

Mr Stevenson joined Isaac Regional Council as CEO in July 2016 and has guided the organisation through significant challenges and milestones during his time, with more to be achieved in 2020.

When he leaves Isaac Regional Council, he will have clocked up 40 years of service to local government, 26 of those as a CEO.

Mr Stevenson said his time with Isaac had been one of the most rewarding, challenging and enjoyable periods in his whole career and he sincerely thanked the brilliant team for that.

“Of course, I will be here for another 12 months, so there are no farewells at this time, but my decision is entirely for personal and family reasons,” Mr Stevenson said.

“I have great confidence that the right leadership and the right culture for our organisation will ensure that it will continue to perform very well for the communities it serves.”

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker remarked on the stability and professionalism Mr Stevenson had brought to Isaac during his time leading the organisation.

“Since joining us in early 2016, Gary has been instrumental in shaping the future direction of our council and the region we proudly serve,” Mayor Baker said.

“The strategy proposed by Gary and adopted by Council to appoint a deputy CEO in an interim position highlights the consideration and care Gary has for the organisation and our region, not wanting to just move on without facilitating a thorough and careful handover to the successful candidate.

“We did not want to see Gary leave, however the transition plan allows the deputy to be mentored by the CEO before he transitions to retirement in January 2021.

“This is a great opportunity for the right person to join our team while being guided by one of the most experienced CEOs in the business.”

The transition and succession plan includes conducting a thorough recruitment process for the position of deputy CEO with an expectation the deputy will assume the role of CEO after Mr Stevenson departs, providing she/he satisfies performance requirements of Council for the top job.

When the CEO departs the organisation, the interim position of Deputy CEO will be removed from the organisational structure.

The recruitment process for the position of deputy CEO – Isaac Regional Council will commence in the coming weeks through a suitable recruitment agency.

The appointment will occur at a time after the formation of the new Council following Local Government Elections.