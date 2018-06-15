Menu
Login
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
News

Fire destroys landmark Queensland pub

by Talisa Eley and AAP
15th Jun 2018 7:21 AM

A LANDMARK Queensland pub has been destroyed by fire.

Longreach police inspector Mark Henderson said the Lyceum Hotel, in Longreach in the state's central west, had been completely gutted when authorities arrived around 8.15pm last night but no one was injured and adjoining properties were not damaged.

 

The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The pub was gutted by the blaze. Picture: Today Show/Twitter

 

The hotel had been closed for several months and he believed it was up for sale, Insp Henderson told Queensland Country Life.

"Fire investigators and scientific personnel from Brisbane will be coming out to investigate the circumstances," he said.

The Lyceum Hotel ablaze last night. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
The Lyceum Hotel ablaze last night. Picture: Today Show/Twitter
editors picks fire hotel longreach

Top Stories

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    Young Alex is kicking cancer's butt

    News Local family faces the fight of a lifetime, a fight against childhood leukaemia.

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    A slam dunk for U12 girls

    News Local Basketball team is on the rise

    Best in the region

    Best in the region

    News CQ News takes out top awards

    Musician returns to CQ

    Musician returns to CQ

    News Honest song writing with country vibe.

    Local Partners