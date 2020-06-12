Longtime news stop-off nears 33 years

THE oldest licensed newsagency in Emerald has been a staple in town for more than three decades.

The business will soon celebrate its 33rd year, but owner Penny Taylor says for her its appeal has never changed.

“Customers,” she said. “I like people.”

Mrs Taylor was born in Springsure, grew up in Gindie and started her newsagency career with Emerald’s Nogoa Newsagency in 1987.

The store seldom closes.

“Nogoa Newsagency has never closed,” Mrs Taylor said.

“I don’t think there’s been one day we’ve been there that we closed.

“For 33 years at the end of this month it’s only been closed on Good Friday and Christmas Day.”

So through thick and thin, including the recent virus shutdown, the Clermont St newsagent has offered newspapers, magazines, stationery and more.

Mrs Taylor remembered several highlights of her decades in town.

“In 1995 we were the Queensland winners for one of the publishing house’s competitions,” she said. “We won a trip to Africa.

“We also sold first division in Gold Lotto.

“The Nogoa Newsagency was considered ‘the lucky shop’. That was lovely.”

A camaraderie bonds the customers and owners of the shop, which is a stop-off in many residents’ morning routines.

“A lot of people think it’s their shop because they go there every day,” Mrs Taylor said.

“It has a very loyal customer base and there’s a friendship among the customers.”

Mrs Taylor has no intention of packing up.

“There’ll be no other career,” she laughed.