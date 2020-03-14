Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SOFT CAMPAIGN TOUCH: Ipswich council candidates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic hit the campaign trail on Friday morning with free rolls of toilet paper for passengers, amid the panic buying of sanitary products across Australia.
SOFT CAMPAIGN TOUCH: Ipswich council candidates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic hit the campaign trail on Friday morning with free rolls of toilet paper for passengers, amid the panic buying of sanitary products across Australia.
News

Loo paper stunt stuns voters

Blake Antrobus
13th Mar 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH voters were getting the soft touch at Gailes Railway Station with this cheeky campaign stunt.

As the toilet paper panic pinches buttocks across the nation, division two council candidates Paul Tully and Nicole Jonic, who are campaigning as a group, took to the streets to hand out free toilet rolls and fridge magnets to train passengers on Friday.

They said were having "a little lighthearted fun in the campaign".

"We are pulling the finger out to help the people who will help us," Mr Tully said.

"We are calling on all politicians across the nation to 'tear off a strip' for their communities as crazy coronavirus panic buying continues around Australia."

Vendors across Queensland face supply issues for sanitary products as items like toilet paper and hand sanitiser fly off the shelves.

Mr Tully said campaigns ended up getting tiring and tense and their stunt was to "inject a bit of frivolity".

A Queensland Electoral Commission spokesman said it did not comment on "the quality or otherwise of awareness-raising efforts by candidates or parties".

Campaign flyers were wrapped around the free rolls handed out by the candidates.
Campaign flyers were wrapped around the free rolls handed out by the candidates.
ecq ipswich ipswich city council local government elections 2020 panic buying paul tully queensland toilet paper
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        premium_icon CQ's mega Easter bash will go on through virus panic

        News The announcement comes just hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced non-essential events of more than 500 people would be banned from Monday

        Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        premium_icon Mates' dream to open gym together about to come true

        News The young friends have created a space to better the health of teens, adults and...

        CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        premium_icon CONFIRMED: QLD health confirm CQ's first COVID-19 case

        Breaking A statement from the Government confirms Rockhampton's first case as...

        Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        premium_icon Driver killed as tractor, truck crash on country road

        News The tragedy happened during a morning of carnage on the roads