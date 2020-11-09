Menu
A total of 107 boys and girls teams competed at the Red Rooster Junior Carnival in Rockhampton at the weekend. Photo: Jann Houley
Sport

LOOK: 200 pics from the junior touch carnival in Rocky

Pam McKay
9th Nov 2020 1:09 PM
REBELS and Crushers teams won two divisions apiece at the Rockhampton Touch Association’s Red Rooster Junior Carnival at the weekend.

Rebels Purple took out the under-10 girls and under-12 boys, while Crushers claimed the under-12 girls and under-14 boys.

Check out our bumper gallery of 200 photos from the carnival

A total of 107 boys and girls teams played at the two-day carnival at Cyril Connell Fields.

To comply with COVID-19 regulations, the carnival was for the first time played in two sessions with under-10 and under-12 games in the mornings and under-14 and under-17 games in the afternoon.

RTA administrator Denise Edwards said the event was once again a huge success.

“It went really, really well. Everybody really enjoyed it,” she said.

Hundreds of games were played across the four age divisions at the Rockhampton Touch Association’s Red Rooster Junior Carnival at the weekend. Photo: Jann Houley
“We had good feedback about the change in format, and it’s something we might think about moving forward.”

The carnival’s focus is on participation and a number of teams got into the spirit of things, wearing halos, horns, Hawaiian shirts and fairy wings.

The under-10 girls outfit, Team Bluey, won the award for the best dressed team.

Edwards said that as she did every year, she loved seeing the kids running around all weekend with smiles on their faces.

“It’s a fun event but there was definitely some good touch played as well,” she said.

“I didn’t get to see too many of the games but all the referees were commenting that the standard was really good.”

Red Rooster Junior Carnival grand final results

Under-10 girls: Rebels Purple 3 d Rebels Black 2

Under-10 boys: Devils 2 d Rebels Purple 0

Under-12 girls: Crushers Yellow 2 d Crushers Black 0

Under-12 boys: Rebels Purple 3 d Bulldogs 2

Under-14 girls: Troublemakers 3 d Crushers 2

Under-14 boys: Crushers 5 d Rebels 3

Under-17 girls: Nerds 11 d RGS 0

Under-17 boys: Sham Gods 6 d Dora Explorers 3

