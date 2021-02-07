Look inside Kyle Sandilands’ luxury FNQ mansion

KYLE Sandilands' new million-dollar love pad near Port Douglas features stunning views, an infinity pool and a huge secluded entertainment area perfect for hosting celebrity shindigs.

The polarising KIIS FM host and new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston have been spotted in Cairns in recent days shopping for artisan decor for their new Mowbray home.

The Cairns Post can now reveal details about the beautiful 2.5ha tropical retreat on Mowbray River Rd.

KIIS FM presenter Kyle Sandilands has bought a stunning mansion at Mowbray near Port Douglas on a 2.5ha block with stunning views, a massive entertaining area and a glorious infinity pool. PICTURE: SUPPLIED



Set in the hills and surrounded by dense trees, the home is away from prying eyes in all directions.

The home's original market listing described it as "Mowbray Valley's finest" boasting the best of tropical living in a perfect blend of the indoors and outdoors.

Tegan Kynaston goes for a dip at the couple's new Port Douglas love pad. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

"A seamless flow between the pool deck and all the comforts of home," the listing continued.

"The incredible wet edge pool grabs your attention as you enter the property before your eyes adjust to the horizon where the Coral Sea meets the reef and coastal islands.

"Immediately your senses go into relaxation mode, the beauty of the area is realised and the view will continue to impress with its interactivity, be it watching a circling sea eagle, racing clouds, a tropical storm, the daily passage of reef boats or the life of the valley floor and forest.

"From the pool deck you have the perfect place from which to entertain, the perfect pizza is sizzling in the purpose-built oven, the fire pits flames are licking the winter night sky and the refreshments are chilled."

The home itself offers extraordinary views from all rooms, with two of the three bedrooms facing the coast and one pointing to the hinterland.

"The openness of the living area flows through to the kitchen and then into the dining area so as to harness all the valley and coastal breezes on offer," the listing said.

"Below the home is gently sloping grassed land, with an abundance of fruit trees on the way to the massive shed, powered with an array of solar panels and complete with shelving and space for all the machinery and toys you could wish for.

"This really is a home that has been designed extremely well by its owners, who have loads of building and tropical living experience."

Kyle Sandilands soaks up some sun. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

Pink Real Estate Port Douglas director Callum Jones declined to provide any information about the sale due to client privacy reasons but did confirm it had recently changed hands.

It was listed for $1.3 million.

Mr Jones said Port Douglas had a long history of celebrity magnetism - even if the likes of Byron Bay were making headlines as A-lister hot spots in recent months.

"Port Douglas has always been on the radar for those wanting to get away from the cities, the busy hustle, the traffic, the people and the cooler climates," he said.

"Having an awesome, relaxed tropical location within an hour from a major airport is key.

"We have so many of the smartest and most successful people in Australian business, showbiz, sports and the arts the call Port Douglas their second home, dating back to the 80s to right now.

"The appeal is vast but but essentially, it is a place where anyone is everyone and everyone is anyone - it's what makes this region so special, along with not having parking meters, traffic lights and overdevelopment.

"Why go to Byron and Noosa?"

Sandilands and Kynaston have been busy buying up high-end furniture and decor for their new holiday home, so it will be interesting to see how they transform it over the coming months.

Quaid Real Estate residential sales manager and REIQ zone chair for Far North Queensland Tom Quaid said Port Douglas was a natural fit for the rich and famous hoping to escape the crowds.

"You've got similar factors to what you have in Byron Bay - you've got the proximity to a major city if you need it," he said.

"People go to where they know first, hence Byron Bay and Sydney's beachfront areas get the major focus, but there's certainly potential for that to flow on to areas like Port Douglas and even Cairns - particularly as people get used to working from anywhere they want.

KIIS FM radio host Kyle Sandilands and partner Tegan Kynaston went on a shopping spree at Bungalow Life in Cairns to deck out their new Port Douglas rainforest retreat with furniture and decor. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

"If you can't go to Fiji, Thailand or overseas, it wouldn't be too bad having your own bolthole up in Port Douglas where you have everything close by and some peace and quiet.

"Port Douglas is still a little bit more private - there's not too many paparazzi floating around in Mowbray."

Originally published as Look inside Kyle Sandilands' luxury FNQ mansion

Kyle Sandilands and his new girlfriend Tegan Kynaston get cosy in the infinity pool. PICTURE: INSTAGRAM

