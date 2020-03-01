LOOK WHO’S HIRING: 10 jobs in Emerald

There are a number of jobs currently available for jobseekers in Emerald.

ARE you looking for a change of scenery, a new job or a career change?

From farming and retail assistants to school teachers, there are a range of different job opportunities available in Emerald.

CQ News has compiled a list of 10 jobs available right now.

Retail assistant

ARE you a people-person and looking for an afternoon job? Nogoa Newsagency and Emerald Plaza News are looking for a retail assistant.

The position is for anyone aged 15-years and over, and would be perfect for someone looking to work after school two afternoons a week, plus weekends.

The applicant must be able to work most school holidays. Experience handling money is an advantage and you must be able to work independently or with a team.

Send a cover letter and resume to nogoa@nogoa.com.au

House keeper

EMERALD Gardens Motel and Apartments is looking to fill a casual housekeeping position.

Previous experience is preferable and the ideal candidate must be able to work in a faced-paced environment, with a high attention to detail.

It’s a great job for someone who prefers to start early, with 7am starts.

The team are looking from someone who is thorough with a strong commitment to customer service.

If this sounds like you, send a resume to reception@emeraldgardensmotel.com.

Junior administration

IF YOU have just finished high school and have good customer service skills, you could be the person for the job at A1 Panel and Paint.

They are looking for a full time junior to complete a business administration traineeship.

The job will include working at the front desk so the applicant must be friendly, well presented and reliable.

The position is ideal for people aged 17-20 years old who have a drivers licence.

Email a resume to admin@a1panel.com.au

Farm hand

DO YOU enjoy working away from the hustle and bustle of town?

Bendee Farming are looking for a farm hand to maintain a range of different machinery including autonomous spray rigs.

You will operate in a small team of five and report directly to the farm manager.

The farm is located about 40 minutes from Emerald and has accommodation available on side.

The successful applicant will be offered an hourly rate based on experience.

More information can be found here.

Allied health

A PART time role is available for someone who enjoys working with children.

BUSHkids have a position available to carry out clinical support tasks delegated under the direct or indirect supervision of an allied health professional.

There are no mandatory qualifications required for this role.

BUSHkids will provide support to achieve Certificate 3 or 4 Allied Health Assistant qualification if appropriate.

Click here for more information on the role.

Education/childcare

EMERALD World of Learning are looking for a full time early childhood teacher to join the team.

The ideal candidate would be holding or studying towards a Bachelor or Masters of Education (Early Childhood) as recognised by ACECQA.

You must hold a current blue card and have the ability to implement great curriculum.

If you have a passion for young people, this could be the job for you.

More information can be found here.

Trades assist

AN EMERALD business is looking for a motivated employee to join the existing team.

Mobilise Emerald are currently seeking applications for a trades assistant / yard maintenance position.

The position will require both mine site and town based duties and will suit someone who has had previous experience in a similar role.

The successful applicant must hold a valid drivers licence and must be willing to obtain a Coal Board Medical, Standard 11 and Pre-Employment Functional Assessment.

Please forward your resume to emerald@awx.com.au or click here for more information.

Receptionist / property management support

A LOCAL real estate is looking for a team player who is passionate about delivering a high level of customer service.

You must be able to work in a fast paced environment and carry out reception duties, advertising and a range of property management support tasks.

They are looking for someone willing to learn more about property management with a minimum of six months in a previous role.

Email your resume to info@adamsandjones.com.au or click here for more information. Only short listed candidates will be contacted.

Van driver

FOLLOWMONT Transport is looking for a driver to carry out local freight deliveries and pick-ups in town.

The full time role will provide an opportunity to develop skills and further a career in the transport industry.

The driver is required to hold an Open C Class licence with proven experience and be able to demonstrate a high level of safety in the workplace and on the road.

The successful applicant will join more than 600 workers across the country.

The role has flexible work conditions, internal training, career development and other opportunities.

More information can be found here.

Diesel fitter

AN OPPORTUNITY is available for a qualified diesel fitter to carry out onsite maintenance and repairs of heavy earthmoving equipment.

The job suits an experienced diesel fitter who is able to work flexible work hours and is preferably local to the region.

Large Hydraulic Excavator experience is a must.

The successful applicant will be given a service vehicle, meals and accommodation while on site as well as annual and sick leave.

See the full Seek ad here.