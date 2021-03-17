Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Sapphire Caravan and Cabin Park floods
News

‘Looking for a sparkle’: Silver lining emerges after deluge

Vanessa Jarrett
17th Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There is a silver lining to the Sapphire floods – rain means good fossicking.

More than 200mm fell in the small township of Sapphire west of Emerald on Wednesday morning.

Sapphire Caravan and Cabin Park owner Victoria Bentham was woken by the sound of the heavy rain and when she checked her phone, she was shocked to see all of the emergency warnings.

Warning sirens were activated in Rubyvale but did not deploy in Sapphire, due to suspected technology complications.

“We just heard the rain but we didn’t realise it was as bad as it was until we saw it,” she said.

“It was quite scary, we had no idea until we woke up, it was quite shock to be woken up to the news.

“Most people had no idea unless they saw the warnings.”

New owners of Sapphire Caravan and Cabin Park, Victoria and Darrell Bentham.
New owners of Sapphire Caravan and Cabin Park, Victoria and Darrell Bentham.

Victoria’s caravan park is on top of a hill which meant thankfully, they didn’t have to evacuate.

Instead, they took in some guests from the other caravan parks that sought higher and drier ground.

Looking around the town, she said it was quite a harrowing sight.

“There are mining claims with houses on them that are just inundated with water,” she said.

“We’re very grateful for the rain but feel very sorry for the people that are affected.”

Victoria and her husband only moved to the area four months ago, shifting from Brisbane for a tree change.

The rain will mean good things for her their business.

Rain washes the sapphires down the creek beds and because the gems are heavy, they get lodged behind boulders.

Fossickers have already been seen out specking for sapphires.

“Everyone just walks around with their heads down looking for a sparkle,” she said.

With Easter just a couple of weeks away, it is perfect timing for those visitors travelling west over the Easter break.

“After rain is the best time to go searching for them,” Victoria said.

fossicking sapphire floods sapphire gemfields the gemfields tmbweather
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sapphire residents wake to warning sirens at 3am

        Premium Content Sapphire residents wake to warning sirens at 3am

        News Emergency services have conducted rescues of people from the roofs of houses and cars.

        Gladstone health worker gets first COVID vaccination

        Premium Content Gladstone health worker gets first COVID vaccination

        News Frontline health workers and quarantine staff will be vaccinated in phase 1a of the...

        ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Premium Content ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Politics Queensland MPs reveal shocking personal stories of sexual harassment

        Sapphire residents told to move to higher ground

        Sapphire residents told to move to higher ground

        Weather Retreat Creek is rising rapidly, and major flooding is expected.