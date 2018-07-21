Lorde reigns supreme on first night of Splendour

Lorde closed out the first night of Splendour in the Grass 2018 at the Amphitheatre.

Lorde closed out the first night of Splendour in the Grass 2018 at the Amphitheatre. Jess Gleeson

LORDE laughed off what could have been an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during her closing set on night one of Splendour in the Grass.

The Kiwi songstress was just two songs into her headlining show when the back of the crop top she was wearing - part of an iridescent silver outfit - came undone.

That may have been from all the dancing as she excitedly launched into her set with Sober and Homemade Dynamite. Luckily it didn't fall off or reveal anything to the packed crowd.

"My shirt has just become disconnected from my body," she said. "Will you give me a second to fix this? Talk amongst yourselves."

After a quick adjustment, she was back on stage to continue her 75-minute set.

"It is the most me thing that could happen - two songs into Splendour and my first f------ flies off my body," she laughed.

"You may have to keep me posted (if it happens again). I may not know until it's far too late."

Lorde laughed off a wardrobe mishap at the start of her Splendour set. Jess Gleeson

Five years ago the now 21-year-old - real name Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor - answered the call up to replace headliner Frank Ocean, who pulled out of the festival at the last minute.

The Auckland native said she was excited to be back headlining, this time not as a replacement.

"All artists love coming to this festival," she said.

"(Last time) we had Frank Ocean's hotel rooms and they were so flash. Now here we are, holy moly."

Of course a lot has happened since then, and that was evident in last night's set.

Her debut album Pure Heroine came out a few months after her 2013 Splendour show. It became one of 2014's best-selling albums, going three times platinum here in Australia, and earned a swag of awards.

She also curated the The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1 soundtrack before releasing her second album Melodrama just over a year ago.

Lorde danced up a storm during her show at the Amphitheatre. Jess Gleeson

While there were still plenty of her unique, quirky dance moves, she also performed some choreography with her back-up dancers.

In a candid moment, she sat down on the edge of the stage to tell the audience about the loneliness that inspired her song Liability.

"It's always funny to sing songs about your very intimate feelings to a big group of people," she said.

Emotional singalong with @Lorde to her song Liability here at #SITG2018 pic.twitter.com/UMizHYRRrX — The Guide (@_TheGuide) July 20, 2018

Lorde also covered Powderfinger's My Happiness, as well as performing her hits Royals, SuperCut and Tennis Court.

A Lorde set will never be full of upbeat party anthems, but her candidness, sense of humour and that heartfelt dancing sure make for an entertaining end to the first day of the Splendour music marathon.