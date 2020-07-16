Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

Lorna Jane slammed over ‘anti-virus activewear’

by Jackie Sinnerton
16th Jul 2020 12:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

Queensland-based activewear company Lorna Jane has come under fire for claiming their new range of LJ Shield tops and pants can protect wearers from viruses.

The country's top medics have hit out at the dangerous claims made in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been reported that the TGA is looking into the matter.

Lorna Jane has been marketing “exclusive technology” on its website which purportedly keeps wearers “protected against viruses and germs”.
Lorna Jane has been marketing “exclusive technology” on its website which purportedly keeps wearers “protected against viruses and germs”.


The company claimed that when the "L J Shield" product is "sprayed onto the fabric" as a "light weight mist" it permanently adheres to the surface of the material "to act as a shield of protection".

Lorna Jane has since removed the word “virus” from the marketing online.
Lorna Jane has since removed the word “virus” from the marketing online.

This morning it appears that the Lorna Jane website has removed the word virus and says the gear protects simply against bacteria.

Lorna Jane has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

Originally published as Lorna Jane slammed over 'anti-virus activewear'

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks lorna jane

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ creatives respond to the regions toughest times

        premium_icon CQ creatives respond to the regions toughest times

        News The month long program is expected to create new opportunities for artists across the region.

        Four vital groups share $272,000 in drought funds

        premium_icon Four vital groups share $272,000 in drought funds

        Community The funding support areas hardest hit during drought across Central Queensland and...

        WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        premium_icon WATCH: Work starts on Adani’s open cut mine

        News The mine is on track to export first coal in 2021.

        Resource sector injects billions into CQ communities

        premium_icon Resource sector injects billions into CQ communities

        Business FULL LIST: Find out how much the industry spends in your region.