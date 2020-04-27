‘Lost for words’: Note stuns cafe owner

A Melbourne cafe owner who has been struggling during the coronavirus pandemic has been left "lost for words" by a stranger's kind act.

Pierre Patole, who owns The Timbuktu Cafe in Brighton East, took to Facebook to share the contents of an envelope that had been placed under the cafe's door.

Inside was a $750 cash donation along with a note that explained the money was from an elderly couple who had recently received the Federal Government's Economic Support Payment and wanted to donate it to Mr Patole's business.

The sender explained the couple had an income of less than $80,000 per year, which meant they qualified for the money - adding they pay no tax as their income is from their superannuation.

"The government says the $750 is for us to spend to help the economy," the anonymous letter read.

"I need nothing that I can think to spend it on and have thought that I would like to donate to your business.

"You are certainly part of the economy and we very much admire your efforts to create a wonderful new family business.

"Plus your ever smiling welcome despite these hard times, it helps us all."

The sender finished by saying: "We hope this helps in a small way."

Mr Patole wrote on Facebook that he was "lost for words" at the touching anonymous gesture, sparking a huge outpouring of praise for the mystery couple.

"That is amazing! Love hearing about these kinds of stories," one person wrote.

"OMG Pierre. Isn't this just beautiful!? What a lovely soul. Well deserved," another said.

"This bought a tear to my eye, this is such an amazing and selfless gesture. Bless them," one person added.

Mr Patole said the kind gesture made him feel more positive, knowing that locals want his business to survive the economic downfall caused by COVID-19.

"I was very touched, not only for the amount of money but also by the beautiful letter. It felt so supportive and bring confidence in not giving up," Mr Patole told news.com.au.

"As all cafes, we are doing take away only for both food and beverage, so we are roughly down 60 to 50 % less takings."

He added he had only just opened the cafe four months before the virus hit, and the gesture made him feel so welcomed.

"The local community here is just wonderful, so many of the neighbours come on a regular basis to chat and buy a coffee," he said.

Around 6.5 million Australians will receive the $750 Economic Support Payment, which was revealed under the government's $17.6 billion coronavirus stimulus package back in mid-March.

