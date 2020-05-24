Jobseekers can now sign up to the Australian National Talent Registry.

The Australian National Talent Registry is being launched by News Corp and recruitment technology provider Shortlyster to connect jobseekers with work, and work to jobseekers, during the COVID-19 crisis.

Jobseekers create a profile via the registry, which will match them to relevant job vacancies posted to Shortlyster.

They will be invited to apply for jobs for which they meet criteria, including skills and experience, but also cultural fit.

It is free for jobseekers to sign up.

Shortlyster co-founder Carl Hartmann said jobseekers would be asked about their ideal work environment, how they prefer to work, and what type of things they enjoy or do not like doing during profile set-up.

"Shortlyster is unique in that it looks at skills, qualifications and organisational fit and uses this information to power matching to ensure that roles both a good fit for both the employer and the candidate," he said.

"Some of the most important things about candidates aren't on a resume, such as cultural fit, and Shortlyster helps highlight this, while also removing hiring biases.

"Perhaps most importantly, with Shortlyster the candidate owns their own data.

"They can choose which employers invitations the accept, who they share there contact details with, and can easily turn off their willingness to be matched to new opportunities with a click of a button."

Originally published as Lost your job? Get matched with a new one