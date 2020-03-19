Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Pair of CQ workmates share $15m lotto win

Rainee Shepperson
Ashley Pillhofer
18th Mar 2020 8:06 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 3pm: A PAIR of Central Queensland workmates have clocked off early today to hit the pub after discovering they were $15 million richer.

 The duo held the only division one winning entry nationally in last night's Oz Lotto draw 1361.

As well as winning the coveted division one prize, the pair's marked entry also scored them division three 21 times, division five 63 times and division six 35 times, bolstering their total prize to $15,086,140.60.
 
The ticket was unregistered, so officials from the Lott had no way of contacting the winner and had to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.
 
Sharing his joy with an official from the Lott this afternoon, one of the pair recounted how they discovered the life changing news.
 
"I was just over at my mate's house when we checked the ticket," he said.
 
"When we saw we had won I was so shocked.
 
"We've been friends for years and have worked and travelled together over that time.
 
"We always play together when there is a big jackpot and have been playing the same numbers for a while now.
 
"I pick some numbers and my mate picks some numbers.
 
"I used birthday numbers for mine and they finally came up."
 
When asked how the pair planned to enjoy their multi-million-dollar win, the hardworking man confessed that despite taking the afternoon off, they had no plans to give up work entirely.
 
"We'll definitely keep working for now," he said.
 
"We'll need a bit of time to weigh up all of our options, but we already have lots of plans for how to enjoy it."
 
The multi-million-dollar winning entry was purchased at Moranbah Newsagency on Griffin Street. 
 
EARLIER:

SOMEONE in Central Queensland woke up $15 million richer - but they do not know it yet.

The winning division one ticket was purchased by an unregistered player at a Moranbah newsagency, a spokeswoman for lottery company The Lott confirmed.

The spokeswoman said they were looking for the winning ticket holder to tell them the good news.

Only one person scored a division one win in last night's Oz Lotto draw.

More to come.

lotto jackpot moranbah news oz lotto
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        premium_icon New date for council election if it’s delayed by virus

        Politics Despite Queensland’s councils pushing ahead with the election at the end of this month regardless of the coronavirus, a new date has been flagged if polling day is...

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"

        ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        premium_icon ‘So much fear’: Security to patrol fever clinics

        News Doctors fielding so many aggressive demands for COVID-19 tests

        State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        premium_icon State’s Chief Health Officer handed unprecedented powers

        Politics State’s Chief Health Officer to issue and set fines, cancel election