Pair of CQ workmates share $15m lotto win

UPDATE 3pm: A PAIR of Central Queensland workmates have clocked off early today to hit the pub after discovering they were $15 million richer.

The duo held the only division one winning entry nationally in last night's Oz Lotto draw 1361.

As well as winning the coveted division one prize, the pair's marked entry also scored them division three 21 times, division five 63 times and division six 35 times, bolstering their total prize to $15,086,140.60.



The ticket was unregistered, so officials from the Lott had no way of contacting the winner and had to wait for them to come forward to claim their prize.



Sharing his joy with an official from the Lott this afternoon, one of the pair recounted how they discovered the life changing news.



"I was just over at my mate's house when we checked the ticket," he said.



"When we saw we had won I was so shocked.



"We've been friends for years and have worked and travelled together over that time.



"We always play together when there is a big jackpot and have been playing the same numbers for a while now.



"I pick some numbers and my mate picks some numbers.



"I used birthday numbers for mine and they finally came up."



When asked how the pair planned to enjoy their multi-million-dollar win, the hardworking man confessed that despite taking the afternoon off, they had no plans to give up work entirely.



"We'll definitely keep working for now," he said.



"We'll need a bit of time to weigh up all of our options, but we already have lots of plans for how to enjoy it."



The multi-million-dollar winning entry was purchased at Moranbah Newsagency on Griffin Street.



