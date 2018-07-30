Menu
Login
Lotus Glen Correctional Centre.
Lotus Glen Correctional Centre.
News

Lotus Glen officer suspended from duty

30th Jul 2018 4:35 PM

A LOTUS Glen prison officer is one of two custodial correctional officers suspended from duty in Queensland in the past week.

The Lotus Glen officer was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of sleeping on duty.

The second officer, in an unrelated matter, was a Brisbane Correctional Centre worker who was suspended pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards female co-workers.

Both matters are being investigated by the Queensland Corrective Services Ethical Standards Unit.

Lotus Glen, south of Mareeba, is the second largest prison facility in Queensland.

jails lotus glen queensland prisons

Top Stories

    Live music fills the air in Emerald

    Live music fills the air in Emerald

    News Discover the local music opportunities available in Emerald.

    MP's stance on abortion

    MP's stance on abortion

    News Gregory member won't support proposed reforms.

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    A night in Vegas, no flight needed

    News Borilla Community Kindergarten's Shed Soiree is next weekend.

    Anu gives kids lesson

    Anu gives kids lesson

    News Loved singer brings show to school.

    Local Partners