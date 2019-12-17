Loud bang before blaze: House destroyed by fire

FIRE: A house has burnt down overnight at Herschel Street, Clermont.

10AM: A TWO-story house has been destoryed at Clermont overnight, leaving two men with minor injuries.

Clermont fire crews were called to the blaze at Herschel Street about 2am today.

Area Office Acting Inspector Vanessa Madge said the roof had already collapsed when they arrived at the scene.

The two male occupants had escaped the house and were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and an ankle injury.

Fire crews had the fire under control and extinguished by 3.30am.

A neighbouring house sustained minor damange and a car or two were destroyed, a Queensland Police spokesman said.

Ms Madge said the occupants heard a loud bang, which could have been from a battery.

Queensland Police are investigating.

