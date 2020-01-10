Lovable cat's face burnt but feline survives Nymboida fire

Cinders the cat has made a miraculous recovery after surviving the Nymboida fire

SHE was discovered cowering in a chicken shed days after the blaze had swept through.

A small black cat traumatised by what she endured during Nymboida's firestorm which destroyed 85 homes.

"It took them another couple of days to coax her out and when they finally caught her, they brought her straight to us," Riverbank Animal Hospital vet nurse Claudia Fraser said.

"The poor little thing was in a pretty bad way."

The timid black cat had sustained severe burns to her face and ears which required weeks of medical attention.

However, two months on from the fires vet staff are still unable to locate her owners.

"She didn't have a microchip unfortunately, but she's the sweetest little cat and everyone wants to adopt her so we're confident someone will take her when she's ready to go home," Ms Fraser said.

The black cat has since been released from veterinary care and is now recuperating at a cat rescue group Nik's Kats and others at Nymboida.

Ms Fraser said the veterinary staff were grateful for the support received by their medical wholesalers and food suppliers during the bushfire crisis.

"We were always going to offer our services for free, but for our suppliers to offer their products for free was amazing," she said.

"It was so heartbreaking seeing people come in and tell their story, knowing that they didn't even have a wallet on them. We're just grateful to be able to say, 'don't worry about it, it's all free'."

If you have any information about Cinders, please contact the Riverbank Animal Hospital on 6642 3083.

Anyone wishing to donate to Nik's Kats and Others:

Account name: Nik's Kats 2019

BSB: 650 000

Account No: 537931518