Love Island star’s heartbroken boyfriend found dead

Aaron Armstrong, the boyfriend of late Love Island UK star Sophie Gradon, has been found dead.

THE devastated boyfriend of tragic Love Island star Sophie Gradon has been found dead - just weeks after she took her own life.

Aaron Armstrong, 25, who discovered Gradon's body, posted an emotional Instagram tribute to his girlfriend on Monday, following her funeral late last week.

A family friend, who didn't want to be named, told The Sun Online: 'We're absolutely gutted. Heartbroken."

Police confirmed they were called to a property in Northumbria in the UK at lunchtime on Tuesday and found a body.

A spokesman said: "At around 12.20pm today we received a report that a 25-year-old man had been found deceased at a property in Blyth.

"There is not believed to be any third party involvement and a report will now be prepared for the coroner."

Armstrong was found dead just hours after posting a heart-wrenching tribute on Instagram to Gradon.

He wrote next to a photo of her: "just wish I could cuddle you all day."

"[I] miss you so much man Sophie not a minute goes by with out your gorgeous smile being a picture in my mind everyday we spent together was so amazing I need them days back. I love you princess"

Armstrong and Gradon before their tragic deaths. Picture: Instagram

Friends, fans, and family paid tribute to Armstrong on social media, with one friend writing: "Hope you're at peace now Aaron, my heart goes out to your family".

Another added: "Very sad day today to find out, that Aaron Armstrong has passed away. RIP pal. You're now with Sophie, sending my love and thoughts to all family and friends at this hard time."

Caitlin Peachey posted on Twitter: "Can't even begin to imagine what Sophie gradon and Aaron Armstrong's families must be going trough. 2 deaths on two week RIP Aaron."

Jessica Hayley-Marie tweeted: 'Absolutely heartbreaking news about Aaron Armstrong. I hope you & @sophiegradon are somewhere living it up together once again RIP'.

It is understood he was living in Newcastle but staying with his parents in Blyth when he died.

Since Gradon's death three weeks ago, Armstrong has flooded social media with tributes.

In a haunting message just eight days ago, he said: "I will see you very soon my angel."

And in another, he wrote: "I love you with all my heart my beautiful angel. I'm absolutely heartbroken I can't stop crying and I can feel your spirit in my soul."

News of her death shocked fans. Picture: Instagram

Speaking at a preliminary hearing to Gradon's inquest hearing Trever Carroll, Assistant Coroner for South Northumberland, said: "Following initial inquiries it is appropriate to open an inquest into her death. I will adjourn at this stage for further inquiries to determine cause of death."

The ex-Miss Great Britain was found dead at her parents' home near Newcastle on June 22, and her funeral took place last Friday.

Gradon had seemed "happier than ever" to friends - but was secretly plagued with mental health problems.

The reality TV star, who starred in the 2016 Love Island UK series, appeared to have overcome a previous bout of depression.

But she hid her demons from all but her closest circle - and was also left devastated by the recent death of a close friend.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue 1300 224 636, Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or Headspace on 1800 650 890. If it is an emergency, call 000.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission.