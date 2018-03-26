Menu
Login
News

Low act: Thieves steal from charity's newly opened cafe

The Nyanggan Gapi cafe at Sealy Lookout.
The Nyanggan Gapi cafe at Sealy Lookout. Jasmine Minhas
Jasmine Minhas
by

STAFF at the charity-owned cafe at Sealy Lookout have been left devastated after thieves broke into the precinct overnight and stole the cafe's generator.

The Nyanggan Gapi cafe, which held their official opening only two weeks ago, was established by the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Organisation to help fund their Learning Centres, Gumbaynggirr Language Revitalisation Programs, Cultural Camps and more.

Nyanggan Gapi's Kamla Webb said the team were disappointed to discover the 160kg generator had been taken overnight.

"It looks like someone came up last night and used bolt cutters to get through the gate. It would have taken at least four people to move the generator," she said.

"Obviously we just opened the cafe the other week and we're really disappointed that it's happened. We're hoping that if anyone in the community saw something suspicious or knows something to please come forward."

 

This generator has been stolen from the Nyanggan Gapi cafe.
This generator has been stolen from the Nyanggan Gapi cafe. Contributed

The cafe has since hired a generator to use in the mean time to keep the business open.

Police are currently investigating. If you have any information call Coffs Harbour Police Station on (02) 6691 0799, or contact the Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan organisation on (02) 6652 5080.

Topics:  bularri muurlay nyanggan aboriginal corporation coffs harbour editors picks sealy lookout theft

Coffs Coast Advocate

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Slipper is in sights

Slipper is in sights

Read the latest in Turf Talk with Richard Turnbull.

Future of telecommunication

Kristy Sparrow from Better Internet for Rural, Regional and Remote Australia (BIRRR).

Survey allows rural Australians to voice their concerns.

Taking a national stand

NO WAY: Students from Year 8 created 'No Way' bullying posters to show bullying has no place at Emerald State High school.

Local high school raises awareness against bullying.

Inland Port announced

ECONOMIC BOOST: Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd makes the funding announcement at the Central Highlands Development Corporation's Economic Futures Forum on Monday.

Ken O'Dowd announced federal funding for two major projects.

Local Partners