Low impact collision, Gindie

CRASH: Queensland Ambulance Service responded to an accident in the Gindie area yesterday.

ON THURSDAY morning, Queensland Ambulance Service received a request for service to attend an accident in the Gindie area near Emerald.

Senior Operations Supervisor for QAS in Central Queensland, Alistair Vagg, said the accident involved a truck side swiping a four wheel drive that was travelling in the opposite direction.

"(It was) kind of a low impact sort of collision resulting in the four wheel drive leaving the road,” he said.

Mr Vagg said a single male occupant suffered some minor injuries to his lower limbs but was able to remove himself from the vehicle.

The patient was transported to Emerald Hospital for precautionary checks.

Mr Vagg said this event was a good time for drivers to reflect on their driving habits and make sure they were following safe driving techniques.

"Obviously, (that's) no use of mobile phones, making sure you're well-rested, driving within the speed limit and to the condition of the road, wearing seat belts and all the other important safety messages that are regularly put out by other emergency services than ourselves,” Mr Vagg said.

"Obviously, we want to see everybody complete their trip happily and safely.”