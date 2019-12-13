Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
SAFETY WARNING: Nicole Hollows encourages water users to keep safe.
SAFETY WARNING: Nicole Hollows encourages water users to keep safe.
News

Low water levels a safety hazard

Contributed
13th Dec 2019 6:00 AM

RECREATIONAL dam and lake users are being urged to remain aware of potential dangers this summer as drought conditions continue across much of regional Queensland.

With lower than usual water levels at many of Sunwater’s water storages, submerged hazards and shallow water may present a serious safety risk.

The warning comes ahead of an expected hot and dry holiday season, with thousands of Queenslanders expected to make the most of recreational waterways.

Sunwater Chief Executive Officer Nicole Hollows encouraged water users to keep safety top-of-mind when visiting a dam, lake or weir.

“While there’s plenty of fun to be had, caution should always be exercised when using watercourses recreationally,” she said.

“The water may look still and calm but can be dangerous and unpredictable.

“The threat of exposed and submerged hazards, shallow water and blue-green algae increases as dam levels drop.”

Most injuries around waterways are caused by a combination of being in unauthorised areas, excess alcohol consumption and not boating to conditions.

“There are four key safety tips we encourage everyone to follow,” Ms Hollows said. “Always read the signs, be aware of your surroundings, proceed with caution and keep at least 200 metres away from dam and weir walls.

“Whether a dam or weir is full, or empty, hazards, such as tree stumps and rocks are always present. When it comes to boating, it remains the skipper’s responsibility to be aware of the risks associated with operating their vessel on the lake.”

Regional Queenslanders can check local dam levels, safety alerts and key information about recreational areas on the new Sunwater App and the Sunwater website.

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Opinion: Strong voice takes regional priorities to Canberra

        premium_icon Opinion: Strong voice takes regional priorities to Canberra

        Opinion Strong for Generations: One of the core values of GW3 is to advocate for the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

        Free bikes for Emerald students

        Free bikes for Emerald students

        News Young riders have been awarded for travelling safety.

        CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50+ homes to see

        premium_icon CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: 50+ homes to see

        News All the addresses for Christmas lights across the Central Highlands.

        LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

        premium_icon LAST CHANCE TO VOTE: Who is Emerald’s cutest baby?

        News Vote now for the cutest bundle of joy in Emerald