Cody Walker is yet to agree to a two-year contract extension. Picture. Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Low offer a $200k kick in the guts for Cody Walker

by Staff writers
4th Dec 2019 5:32 PM

SOUTH Sydney Rabbitohs star Cody Walker is at a crossroads after negotiations over a new contract hit a roadblock.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Rabbitohs tabled a two-year extension worth about $650,000 a season - a deal $200,000 under the $850,000 a season Walker's team were understood to be chasing.

The 29-year-old started the 2019 season on fire for Souths, his form earning him selection in the Blues' State of Origin team for game one. However he struggled in his debut and his club form subsequently dipped.

"We made an offer three weeks ago and we are waiting to hear back from his manager," Rabbitohs general manager of football Shane Richardson told the Telegraph.

"We haven't got a deadline on it yet, but we'd rather know sooner rather than later."

Walker, who is contracted for 2020, can negotiate with rival clubs if he and Souths are unable to reach an agreement on a new deal to remain at Redfern.

Cody Walker made his Origin debut in 2019.
Despite the stalemate, Richardson said he was confident Walker would play out the final year of his contract.

"He is part of our team next year and we don't want him going anywhere else," Richardson said.

"We also want him as a part of our team the year after. We just have to wait and see."

News of Walker's standoff comes as the Rabbitohs chase Gold Coast Titans star Jai Arrow.

Bunnies powerbrokers will meet with Arrow's manager, David Riolo, on Wednesday and it is understood a $4 million offer will be made.

