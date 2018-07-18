Loyal Rusty downs tools after 44 years

AFTER almost 45 years of dedicated service to the Isaac region, council's longest-serving employee, Ross "Rusty” Sorensen, clocked out for the final time last Friday.

Starting as a labourer nearly half a decade ago, the Clermont man has spent most of his life helping to build the region in a range of roles, including more than 20 years as a truck crew supervisor.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working at council for the past 44 years,” Mr Sorensen said.

"There have been so many opportunities for me to learn new skills across a variety of roles and I have particularly enjoyed working outdoors.

"One of the best parts of my job has been the people I've got to work with over the years and I'm definitely going to miss being part of such a great team.”

Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea expressed gratitude to Mr Sorensen for his lengthy service.

"Rusty is the epitome of loyalty within our organisation,” Cr Vea Vea said. "His willingness to extend himself, to work hard, and to mentor other employees has been an absolute asset to council.

"It is the pure people power of dedicated employees like Rusty that helps us strive to achieve our vision, mission and values.”

Council CEO Gary Stevenson said Mr Sorensen consistently demonstrated diligence, perseverance and determination.

"Rusty's positive attitude and contribution towards our communities has been inspirational and he will be greatly missed,” he said.