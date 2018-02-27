Luck of the Irish races through day

LUCK OF THE IRISH: Springsure St Patrick's Day Races Fashions on the Field has become quite hotly contested and is always a highlight of the race day.

LUCK OF THE IRISH: Springsure St Patrick's Day Races Fashions on the Field has become quite hotly contested and is always a highlight of the race day. Amber Hooker

GET your friends together and have a great day out at the 66th Annual Springsure St Patrick's Day Races.

Held on Saturday, March 10, the race day promises to feature a five race program, food and drinks available all day, fashions on the field, children's entertainment and Velocity, who will perform live after race entertainment.

Courtesy buses will run from Springsure to the racecourse and return during the night.

People also have the option to camp out at the racecourse.

There are technically no camping facilities but toilets are available.

There is a recovery breakfast on Sunday, March 11, from 7am for all who need that early morning wake up after a night of partying.

Sponsorship co-ordinator for St Patrick's Day Race Club Maria Hoare said it was always a good day to see the community gather for a social event.

"We have had a tough time in this community and we have gone a long time without rain,” she said.

"Now that some of us have had a little bit of rain it's a good chance to celebrate.

"I am also looking forward to catching up with people you only get to see once a year, people who travel to come to the races.

"It's always a good opportunity to catch up with people, re-acquaint ourselves and have a good day out at the races.”

She said the highlight of the day was always Fashions on the Field.

"The Fashions on the Field is becoming quite hotly contested and people put a lot of effort into their outfits,” she said.

"We even have a male judge lined up this year to make sure we are looking after all genders and we have some lovely prizes in store.

"The races themselves are another real highlight for trainers and jockeys.”

She urged people to come along and celebrate St Patrick's Day, while enjoying some good quality racing.

"It's a day people always look forward to on the social calendar every year,” she said.

"Everyone marks it off from one year to the next and they know that it is going to be a good day out, so they are always willing to come along and support it.

"Come prepared to have a good time. You never know, the luck of the Irish might be with you.”

Gates will open at 11am, with racing kicking off at 1.30pm. Entry cost will be $15 for adults.

Don't miss out on some good old-fashioned country fun and may the luck of the Irish be with you.